Members of the Congressional Black Caucus walk to make a make a statement on the verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, April 20. Participants included, from left, Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind. Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas.