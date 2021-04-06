Carrie Shipp shows a photo of her incarcerated 21-year-old son Matthew Shipp that she keep on her cellphone on Friday, April 2, in Irving, Texas. Fewer than 20 percent of state and federal prisoners have received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data collected by The Marshall Project and The Associated Press. Carrie Shipp said her son decided not to get vaccinated out of fear and distrust of prison medical staff.