Granite Peak, Montana's highest mountain at 12,807 feet, is seen in this undated photo. Thrust 6,000 feet above the horizon to the southwest of Billings, the Beartooth Mountains have long demanded attention for their jagged beauty and imposing appearance. Thanks to dedicated research by a couple of Beartooth junkies, lovers of the mountain range can figure out which prominent peaks they are seeing from Montana's largest city. Billings resident Doug Jones began the naming project out of curiosity when he had some extra time on his hands due to the coronavirus pandemic.