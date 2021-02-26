...Strong Winds Likely Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...West to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
50 mph. Locally stronger gusts are possible along Wyoming
Boulevard south of Casper.
* WHERE...Sweetwater, Natrona and southeastern Fremont Counties.
* WHEN...Through today.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Enhanced blow over risk for
light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor
trailers. Please keep two hands on your steering wheel in case
of a sudden, strong wind gust.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, center, arrives on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz on Feb. 25 at sea. Austin told sailors on the USS Nimitz that he hopes to avoid long ship deployments like the more than 10 months they just spent at sea. But as he made his first aircraft carrier visit as Pentagon chief, he acknowledged the competing demands for American warships around the globe as he wrestles with security threats from China in the Pacific and Iran in the Middle East. The Nimitz, which left its homeport of Bremerton, Washington, last April, has been at sea for nearly 300 days, including several weeks of pre-deployment exercises.
ABOARD THE USS NIMITZ (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told sailors on the USS Nimitz on Thursday that he hopes to avoid long ship deployments like the more than 10 months they just spent at sea. But as he made his first aircraft carrier visit as Pentagon chief, he acknowledged the demand for American warships around the globe as he wrestles with security threats from China in the Pacific and Iran in the Middle East.
Standing in the ship's hangar bay, Austin said he will make a decision soon on whether to send a carrier back to the Middle East, where the Nimitz had been. But he said there have been times when the U.S. has opted not to have a carrier strike group in that region.