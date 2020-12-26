Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.