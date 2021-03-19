Elsa Peretti, left, poses with designer Halston after a fashion show in New York on June 15, 1970. Peretti, a formal Halston model turned Tiffany & Co. legend, is dead at age 80. According to a family statement, Peretti died Thursday night in her sleep at home in a small village outside Barcelona.

