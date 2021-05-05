Jeannie Hovland, the deputy assistant secretary for Native American Affairs for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, poses with a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women mask in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 26, 2020, while attending the opening of a Lady Justice Task Force cold case office, which will investigate missing and murdered Indigenous women. From the nation’s capitol to Indigenous communities across the American Southwest, top government officials, family members and advocates are gathering Wednesday, May 5, as part of a call to action to address the ongoing problem of violence against Indigenous women and children.