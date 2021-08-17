...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Much of western and central Wyoming, except the eastern
half of Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Wednesday, August 18.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from western US wildfires will continue to move
into Wyoming the rest of today, tonight, and Wednesday. The smoke
may limit visibility at times and create poor air quality,
especially in the basins and valleys.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...Strong Gusty
Winds...and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow
winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 12 to 17 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to scattered virga showers and dry
thunderstorms will develop over zones 277, 278 and the western
half of 279 this afternoon. Showers will remain possible tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
The Bureau of Land Management finished its Red Desert Complex wild horse gathering operation. During the 2018 roundup, 1,442 horses were captured during the 11-day operation in Sweetwater, Carbon, Fremont and Natrona counties west and south of U.S. Highway 287. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has asked for an investigation to determine how many of the wild horses captured on public lands end up at slaughterhouses and reevaluate the cash payments offered for adopting wild horses.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Sen. Dianne Feinstein is calling on federal land managers to conduct an investigation to determine how many of the wild horses captured on public lands in the U.S. West end up at slaughterhouses.
The California senator also wants the federal Bureau of Land Management to reevaluate the $1,000 cash payments it offers those who adopt the mustangs.
Horse advocates say the money provides an unintended incentive to obtain the mustangs then illegally sell them for slaughter.
Feinstein urged Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in a letter Monday to investigate how many adopters of wild horses have violated regulations protecting the animals and how many have been sold or transported for slaughter historically.
The department's Bureau of Land Management announced last month it is tightening protections to guard against illegal resale of the animals, including stepping up compliance visits following the adoptions and increasing warnings to sale barns that they could face federal prosecution if they violate the prohibitions.
But horse protection advocates who say they have documented the resale of horses for slaughter for nearly a decade insist the practice will continue until the agency ends the $1,000 payments it has offered in recent years to try to jump-start lagging demand at overstocked holding pens.
The Biden administration is planning to sharply increase wild horse roundups this year because of severe drought across the West. The Bureau of Land Management says the estimated 86,000 free-roaming mustangs and burros on federal lands is three times what the ecosystem can sustain, something that animal advocates dispute.