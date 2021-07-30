Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Wyoming, northwest Wyoming, south central Wyoming, southwest Wyoming, and west central Wyoming, including the following areas, in central Wyoming, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Wind River Mountains East, and Wind River Mountains West. In northwest Wyoming, Jackson Hole and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains. In south central Wyoming, East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge, and Rock Springs and Green River. In southwest Wyoming, South Lincoln County. In west central Wyoming, Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin, and Upper Green River Basin Foothills. * Through Saturday afternoon. * Monsoon moisture is in place over Wyoming today, and will continue to be present through the day Saturday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and continue through the evening hours. Storms will be slow moving and could produce localized heavy rainfall and flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&