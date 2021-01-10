CHEYENNE – The United States and Wyoming flags will be flown at half-staff statewide until sunset Jan. 13 to honor U.S. Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood. Gov. Mark Gordon issued an order pursuant to President Donald Trump's proclamation announced on Jan. 10.
Trump’s presidential proclamation states, “As a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol police officers and law enforcement across this great nation, by the authority vested in me as president of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 13, 2021.”
It also directs the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.
The Capitol Police said in a statement that Sicknick was injured “while physically engaging with protesters." During the struggle, Sicknick, 42, was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said. The officials could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Authorities announced the death of Liebengood on Sunday. It was not clear whether his death was connected to Wednesday’s events, according to The Associated Press. Two people familiar with the matter said the officer’s death was an apparent suicide. They were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and requested anonymity.