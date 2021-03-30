Tim Manley, grizzly bear management biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, stands besides bear traps in storage at Region 1 Headquarters in Kalispell on Feb. 26. Back in the late ’80s, Manley and his research colleagues were just laying the early groundwork for cataloging grizzlies in some of the wildest, most remote habitat in the Lower 48 — the South Fork Flathead River corridor, which cuts through the heart of the Bob Marshall Wilderness south of Glacier National Park.