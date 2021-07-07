Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY... The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM Thursday to 9 PM MDT Friday. the Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southwest WY...Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta. In West Central WY...Lincoln. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 8 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs around 90. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&