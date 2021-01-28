Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington. A nationwide fight for the GOP’s future is getting fierce in Wyoming. House Republicans are expected to vote in the coming days on whether to oust Cheney from their third-ranking leadership post over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. Back in Cheney's GOP-dominated home state, momentum is growing not only for statewide GOP censure but also for a 2022 primary opponent