The Most Rev. Michael Curry, left, the presiding bishop of the U.S. Episcopal Church and others take part in a candlelight vigil outside the White House in Washington on May 24, 2018. As a nation shaken by political divisions prepares to inaugurate a new president on Wednesday, Jan. 20, a group of Christian leaders, including Curry, are preparing to meet the tense moment with prayer during three days of ecumenical, nonpartisan programming organized under the umbrella of #PeaceWithJustice.