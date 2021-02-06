Inmates yell from broken windows at the St. Louis Justice Center, known as the city jail, on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in St. Louis, Mo. Officials say inmates at the jail have set fires, broken out windows and thrown things from fourth-floor windows in the latest disturbance over conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic. A spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson says dozens of law enforcement officers are working to bring the situation under control. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)