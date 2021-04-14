Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Today through Thursday for most of Central and Western Wyoming... .A storm system will bring periods of snow through Thursday afternoon. The heaviest period of snow looks to be from late this afternoon through Thursday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Periods of Snow today and tonight. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Blowing snow will be common as a northeast wind will be gusting 35 to 50 mph across Sweetwater county today and tonight. Southern Lincoln county will see an east wind gusting around 40 mph at times. * WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge, and East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Now until Noon MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and very low visibilities due to a combination of snow and blowing snow today and tonight. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 will be impacted with hazardous travel at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sweetwater county will see lulls in the snow today. Then a new area of snow will occur this evening, through late tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&