Fox Dominion Lawsuit

This artist sketch depicts Dominion Voting Systems attorney Justin Nelson, standing left, and Fox News attorney Daniel Webb, standing at right, speaking to Judge Eric Davis before finishing jury selection in Delaware Superior Court Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. 

 Elizabeth Williams via AP

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A jury was seated Tuesday to hear a voting machine company's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News in a trial that will test First Amendment protections and expose the network's role in spreading the lie of a stolen 2020 presidential election.

Jury selection came a day after the judge granted a one-day delay that offered time to see if the two sides could work out a settlement.

