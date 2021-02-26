...Strong Winds Likely Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...West to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
50 mph. Locally stronger gusts are possible along Wyoming
Boulevard south of Casper.
* WHERE...Sweetwater, Natrona and southeastern Fremont Counties.
* WHEN...Through today.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Enhanced blow over risk for
light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor
trailers. Please keep two hands on your steering wheel in case
of a sudden, strong wind gust.
A woman walks her dog across the street from an area on North Sierra Bonita Ave. where Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs stolen on Thursday, Feb. 25, in Los Angeles. The dog walker was shot once Wednesday night and is expected to survive his injuries. The man was walking three of Lady Gaga's dogs at the time but one escaped.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of the singer's French bulldogs were stolen in Hollywood during an armed robbery, police said. The singer is offering a $500,000 reward.
The dog walker was shot once Wednesday night and is expected to survive his injuries, according to Los Angeles Police Capt. Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the department's elite Robbery-Homicide Division. The man was walking three of Lady Gaga's dogs at the time, but one escaped. That dog has been recovered safely.