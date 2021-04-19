Proud Boys members Joseph Biggs, left, and Ethan Nordean, right, with megaphone, walk toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6. A federal judge has ordered Biggs and Nordean, two leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group, to be arrested and jailed while awaiting trial on charges they planned and coordinated an attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. The two had been free since their March 10 indictment, but U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly concluded April 19, that the two men are dangerous and won’t abide by release conditions.