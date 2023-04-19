Cheney Wyoming

 AP File Photo by Mary Schwalm

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Rep. Liz Cheney has a memoir and a "warning" coming out this fall. In "Oath and Honor," she will write about her estrangement from former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol.

"The last two years have shown us once again that our constitutional republic is not self-sustaining," Cheney said in a statement released Tuesday by Little, Brown and Company, which will publish her book November 14.

