...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT MONDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Western and Central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Monday, August 9th.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires continues to be observed across much
of western and central Wyoming. The smoke is limiting visibilities
at times and creating poor air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause
erratic fire behavior and quick growth of any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Actress Markie Post arrives at the Spike TV "Guys Choice" award show in Los Angeles on May 30, 2008. Post, who played the public defender in the 1980s sitcom “Night Court” and was a regular presence on television for four decades, has died. She was 70.
NEW YORK (AP) — Markie Post, who played the public defender in the 1980s sitcom "Night Court" and was a regular presence on television for four decades, has died. She was 70.
Post's manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, said Post died Saturday in Los Angeles after a years-long battle with cancer.
Post was a longtime television regular who appeared in shows from "Cheers" to "Scrubs." But she was best known for her seven-season run on NBC's "Night Court," the Manhattan municipal court sitcom that ran from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as Judge Harry T. Stone.
Post became a full-time cast member of "Night Court" in season three as Christine Sullivan, a sincere and strong-willed woman who served as a constant foil to Dan Fielding, John Larroquette's womanizing, narcissistic prosecutor. With comic rebuttal, Post's Christine deflected Fielding's lechery throughout the series' run. Though an unrealized romance between Christine and Harry was often teased, "Night Court" ended with Fielding realizing the public defender was the love of his life.
Several of Post's "Night Court" co-stars have died in recent years. Harry Anderson died at age 65 in 2018. In July, Charles Robinson, who played the clerk Mac died at 75. NBC is currently developing a sequel to the series.
Post had two daughters with her second husband, TV producer and writer Michael A. Ross. In a statement, the family said "our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world."
Post started in television behind the camera, working on the production crew of the game shows "Double Dare" and "Card Sharks." Her first series regular role was in the Lee Majors action adventure series "The Fall Guy," in which she played Terri Michaels from 1982 to 1985.
Post's other credits include playing Cameron Diaz's mother in "There's Something About Mary"; Elliot Reid's mother on "Scrubs"; and appearances in the shows "The Love Boat," "The A-Team" and "Fantasy Island." While receiving chemotherapy treatments, Post acted in the Lifetime movie "Christmas Reservations" and guest starred on the ABC series "The Kids Are Alright."
