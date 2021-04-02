Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays in Atlanta on July 30, 2020. Georgia’s new voting law -- which critics claim severely limits access to the ballot box, especially for people of color -- has prompted calls from as high as the White House to consider moving the midsummer classic out of Atlanta. Major League Baseball announced Friday it was moving this summer's All-Star Game from Atlanta's Truist Park.