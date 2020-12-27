Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.