A technician inspects fills vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the company's facility in Puurs, Belgium in March. On Friday, July 9, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is made up of 99.9% graphene oxide, a toxic compound. But, chemical and medical experts who are not associated with Pfizer confirmed to The Associated Press that there is no way graphene oxide would be found in the vaccine.