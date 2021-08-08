...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT MONDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Western and Central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Monday, August 9th.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires continues to be observed across much
of western and central Wyoming. The smoke is limiting visibilities
at times and creating poor air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT MONDAY...
Wind speeds decrease overnight into Monday morning, but
relative humidity recovery will be poor tonight.
* IMPACTS: Low relative humidity and strong gusty wind will
create erratic fire behavior and cause wildfires to rapidly
spread.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* COLD FRONT: The cold front will move through zones 277 and 278
Monday afternoon, turning winds more west-northwest. The front
will move through zones 279 and 289 late Monday afternoon into
the evening.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 11 to 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Motorcycles fill the streets of Sturgis, South Dakota, on Friday, Aug. 6, as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally began. The annual rally returns just as coronavirus cases in the state are rising with the more contagious delta variant.
STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say the first few days of this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have been among the busiest they've seen.
Some 700,000 people were expected to celebrate their enthusiasm for motorcycles at the 10-day event that kicked off Friday in the western South Dakota city.
"There are more people here than in the 31 years I've been doing this," Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin told the Rapid City Journal on Saturday.
Law enforcement in Sturgis and Meade County are reporting their calls for service during the first few days are up dramatically compared to previous years.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said officers have issued 207 violations for open containers of alcohol since Friday.
The city allows open containers of beer and wine, but not liquor, during the rally in certain downtown areas, but drinkers must purchase a special cup to do so.
"You can't use cans or red cups. You must use the official souvenir cup purchased from the city and have a wrist band," VanDewater said.
The chief said only two arrests have been made for open container violations because the patrons were uncooperative, the rest have been verbal warnings.
Arrests have also been made for drugs and traffic violations, police reported.
The sheriff's office has responded to dozens of calls for service since Friday. Merwin said the largest amount of calls are traffic stops and accidents, which so far compared to last year are nearly double.
Sturgis skipped the formal rally last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but thousands of bikers flocked to the city anyway, leading to hundreds of coronavirus infections.