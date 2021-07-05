Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman listens to testimony during a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing on July 24, 2018. Raisman is looking for her beloved dog, who ran away scared during a weekend fireworks show in Boston. "My dog Mylo was terrified of fireworks and ran off," she tweeted Saturday, July 3, 2021, "He has a tag on and a leash. Please let me know if you see him."