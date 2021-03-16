Amir Hekmati waves after arriving at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan, on Jan. 21, 2016. A former U.S. Marine freed from Iranian custody five years ago is in court with the American government over whether he can collect a multimillion-dollar payment from a special fund for victims of international terrorism. Newly filed court documents show that the FBI opened an investigation into Hekmati, on suspicions that he went to Iran to sell classified information to the regime. He vigorously disputes those allegations.