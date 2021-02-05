Indianapolis Colts' Peyton Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Colts' 29-17 win over the Chicago Bears in the Super Bowl XLI football game on Feb. 4, 2007. The only five-time league MVP, Manning quarterbacked Indianapolis to two Super Bowls, winning one, and then took Denver to two more, winning one. Peyton Manning is one of four first-year-eligible 2021 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, to be announced Saturday, Feb. 6.