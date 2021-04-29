This undated file photo shows the Yellowstone Club near Big Sky, Montana. It may get tougher for Yellowstone Club members like Bill Gates and Justin Timberlake to get a drink the next time they go skiing at the exclusive club for the ultra-rich in Montana. Dozens of Jamaican citizens recruited to work at a Montana ski resort for the ultra-rich have reached a $1 million settlement over allegations they were discriminated against and paid less than other employees to do the same work.