SHERIDAN — After protracted debate and sometimes heated exchanges, the Sheridan County Republican Party approved a resolution censuring U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney Thursday evening.
Republican officials in at least three other Wyoming counties have approved similar resolutions, which issue a formal statement of disapproval, and the Republican State Central Committee could take up the topic when it meets in early February.
The Sheridan County resolution outlines the grievances of local Republicans, primarily that Cheney voted in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Cheney’s vote came without any formal hearing, evidence or sworn witnesses, which attendees at Thursday’s meeting pointed to as a violation of Trump’s constitutional rights. In the resolution, the Sheridan County Republican Party called on Cheney to appear before its members and “explain her actions to this body, the state Republican party membership and the entirety of the concerned Wyoming electorate.”
Cheney has said she voted her conscience.
“Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough,” Cheney said in a statement the day before she and nine other Republicans voted in favor of impeachment. “The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not.”
The local vote to censure the congresswoman was not unanimous; 32 precinct committeemen and women voted in favor of the censure while 13 opposed it. Twenty-six precinct committeemen and women were not present.
Leading up to the vote Thursday evening, the meeting focused on comments and debate from both sides of the argument.
Many of those in favor of the resolution expressed their sense of betrayal, while others indicated they had never been fans of the congresswoman’s. Some spoke of a need for unity and the desire to rebuild the Republican Party.
“The party is coming together within the state,” said Bryan Miller, a retired Air Force officer and chair of the Sheridan County Republican Party. “We need to build it and make it be a strong enough party to show the rest of the nation how to do it.”
Those who spoke against the resolution faced shouts and taunts as others in the room made their disagreement known, sometimes disrupting speakers from voicing their thoughts.
When one woman, Precinct Committeewoman Gail Symons, made a point of order and reminded individuals that comments should be directed to the chair per rules and procedures while also asking for the discussion to be civil, she was mocked by another attendee.
The majority of those who provided comment at the meeting, though, spoke in favor of the censure and many indicated they wish they could do more.
Wyoming law does not currently allow for the recall of state-level officials; it only allows for recall of elected officials under a “city commission” form of government. House Bill 74, which was received for introduction Jan. 21 in the Wyoming Legislature, seeks to establish a mechanism to remove any elected official in any form of municipal government. Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, is one co-sponsor of that bill.
Cheney may not face a recall, but challengers are already gearing up. Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, has announced his intention to run against Cheney in the 2022 primary. Others, including Miller, may also seek the seat.
Miller has said he has seen unprecedented outreach to the county Republican Party regarding Cheney’s vote to impeach.
“For nearly all contacts, and I agree and expressed last night publicly, this was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Miller said. “Rep. Cheney broke the cardinal rule and either forgot or ignored the will of those she was elected to represent. That is the bottom line.”
In response to a request for comment on the censures Friday, Cheney's office sent a statement that said she is "honored to represent the people of Wyoming in Congress and will always fight for the issues that matter most to our state.
"Foremost among these is the defense of our Constitution and the freedoms it guarantees," she added. "My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution. Wyoming citizens know that this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship. There is no more important part of my job than listening to and speaking with citizens all across our state. I will always fight for Wyoming values and stand up for our Western way of life. We have great challenges ahead of us as we move forward and combat the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration. I look forward to continuing to work with officials and citizens across Wyoming to be the most effective voice and advocate in defense of our families, industries and communities.”