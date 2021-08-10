...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Western and Southern Wyoming, including the Wind River
Basin.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Wednesday, August 11th.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires continues to be observed across much
of western and central Wyoming. The smoke is limiting visibilities
at times and creating poor air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at the NASA Test Flight Facility on Tuesday, Aug. 10, in Wallops Island, Virginia. The rocket carries a Cygnus space vessel that will deliver supplies to the International Space Station.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Northrop Grumman's latest space station delivery includes pizza for seven.
The company's Cygnus cargo ship rocketed away from Virginia's eastern shore Tuesday. It should reach the International Space Station on Thursday.
The 8,200-pound (3,700-kilogram) shipment includes fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwi, along with a pizza kit and cheese smorgasbord for the seven station astronauts.
Also flying: a mounting bracket for new solar wings launching to the orbiting lab next year, a material simulating moon dust and dirt that will be used to create items from the space station's 3D printer, slime mold for a French educational experiment called Blob and an infrared-detecting device meant as a prototype for future tracking satellites.
It is Northrop Grumman's 16th supply run for NASA and its biggest load yet. The company's Antares rocket hoisted the capsule from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility.
"Aloha to the S.S. Ellison Onizuka," Northrop Grumman said via Launch Control minutes before liftoff. The capsule was named for Hawaii's Onizuka, the first Asian American in space who died in the 1986 Challenger launch disaster.
NASA's other shipper, SpaceX, will follow with a cargo run in a few weeks.
The space station is currently home to three Americans, two Russians, one French and one Japanese.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.