Weather Alert

...Snow and Gusty Wind Expected Today... This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow, moderate at times. Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches is possible, especially across south Lincoln County. Gusty west to southwest wind associated with a cold front will produce gusts 25 to 35 mph. * WHERE...South Lincoln County eastward into Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Snow in south Lincoln County will spread into Sweetwater County this morning. A cold front will push east across southern Wyoming this afternoon with drier conditions to follow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and gusty west wind associated with a cold front will create hazardous travel conditions on Highway 30 and Interstate 80 at times today. The most impactful times should be until around 12 noon.