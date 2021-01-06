Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, right, welcomes U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to the Cabinet Building in Khartoum, Sudan, on Wednesday, Jan. 6. The U.S. and Sudan have agreed to settle the African country's debt to the World Bank. The move comes after Mnuchin arrived in Sudan, the first visit by a senior American official since President Donald Trump removed Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.