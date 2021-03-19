Members of the Taliban delegation from the left: Khairullah Khairkhwa, former western Herat Governor and one of five Taliban released from the U.S. prison on Guantanamo Bay in exchange for U.S. soldier Bowe Bergdahl, Suhail Shaheen, member of negotiation team, Mohammad Naeem, spokesman for the Taliban's political office attend their joint news conference in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, March 19. The Taliban warned Washington against defying a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan promising a "reaction."