Weather Alert

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow, briefly moderate. * WHERE...Sweetwater County. Snow accumulations will vary greatly with little snow over far western Sweetwater County to between 1 and 2 inches over central and eastern portions of the County. Localized higher amounts are possible. * WHEN...Today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An Arctic cold front will push west across much of Sweetwater County this morning, before retreating to eastern Sweetwater County this afternoon. * IMPACTS....Motorists are urged to watch for rapid changes in visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.