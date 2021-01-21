Pipes and tanks snake around the inside of a carbon capture and storage facility during the official opening of the facility at the Boundary Dam Power Station in Estevan, Saskatchewan, on Oct. 2, 2014. Boundary Dam has the only currently operational power plant-to-oilfield pipeline for carbon capture in North America. The U.S. government under Donald Trump's administration has approved routes for a system of pipelines that would move carbon dioxide across Wyoming in what could be by far the largest such network in North America, if developed.