Weather Alert

...Winter Weather to return to most of Central and Western Wyoming... .A storm system will bring periods of moderate to heavy snow to portions of Wyoming late tonight through Thursday afternoon. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and very low visibilities due to blowing snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel along Interstate 80 may become difficult overnight. Plan ahead and drive to conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&