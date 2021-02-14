New York State Senator Brad Hoylman, left, with his husband David Sigal, right, pose with their daughters Lucy Hoylman-Sigal, 3, left, and Silvia Hoylman-Sigal, 10, both born through surrogacy on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in New York. Sen. Hoylman is the lead sponsor of a New York State law taking effect on Feb. 15 that legalizes commercial surrogacy.