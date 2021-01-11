CHEYENNE (WNE) – With some leading Democrats in Washington calling for the immediate removal of President Donald Trump from office after his role in inciting a mob to storm the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Wyoming’s all-Republican congressional delegation has remained focused on ensuring a peaceful transfer of power Jan. 20, providing little comment on the push for impeachment.
Calls for President Trump’s removal, either through the 25th Amendment or congressional impeachment, began soon after the pro-Trump riot inside the nation’s Capitol on Wednesday.
Sen. John Barrasso, Wyoming’s most senior member in Congress, did not explicitly address the calls for Trump’s removal in a brief statement provided Friday to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
“President Trump has conceded the election. Power will be transferred on January 20th,” Barrasso said in the statement. “This is a time for healing for our nation, not additional division.”
A spokeswoman for Sen. Cynthia Lummis, who joined with six other GOP senators in objecting to the certification of election results in Pennsylvania earlier this week, said she agreed with Barrasso that impeachment efforts would only create more strife.
“Senator Lummis believes that for the good of the country, it’s time to set aside our differences and look forward to the peaceful transition of power that will occur on January 20th,” press secretary Abegail Cave said in a statement.
A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who placed explicit blame on Trump for having “lit the flame” in the build-up to Wednesday’s riot, had not responded to a request for comment by press time Friday.