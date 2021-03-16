Actor Yaphet Kotto appears on his wedding day in Baltimore, Maryland, on July 12, 1998. Kotto, the commanding actor of the James Bond film “Live and Let Die” and as Lt. Al Giardello on the '90s NBC police drama "Homicide: Life on the Street, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at age 81.

