Following a crash that occurred on Tuesday, June 27, involving a dirt bike and a car, the Rock Springs Police Department would like to take this opportunity to remind residents about dirt bikes and off-highway vehicle city ordinances.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS – Over the last month, Rock Springs Police Department has had an increased number of calls regarding dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles.

