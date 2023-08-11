WNE Wyoming

New estimates show that more than 10,000 people have lost Medicaid or Kid Care CHIP coverage since the start of a Wyoming eligibility review and removal process in April.

That’s compared to about 9,000 who’s coverage was renewed for the government programs.

