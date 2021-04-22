SHOSHONI (AP) — Two men died in an explosion in an rail car tanker at a repair facility in central Wyoming, town of Shoshoni officials said Thursday.

The explosion was reported at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday at Wasatch Railcar Repair southeast of Shoshoni, Police Chief Chris Konja said in a statement.

Two men were unresponsive inside the tanker. Because of noxious gases, a specialized confined quarters team from the Casper Fire Department responded, Konja said.

The bodies of the men, ages 18 and 28, were recovered from the tanker, KTWO-AM reported. Their names have not been released.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated in coordination with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Federal Railroad Association.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus