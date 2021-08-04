...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday
evening.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones...280...289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln.
* WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will shift
from west-southwest to west-northwest during the day.
* HUMIDITY: 12 to 15 percent, with 15 to 18 percent at higher
elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red
Flag Warnings.
&&
Wyoming's state transportation improvement plan lists highway and bridge projects, airport improvement work, transit and Public Safety Communications Commission projects that the Wyoming Department of Transportation tentatively expects to contract.
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is seeking public comment and review of its 2022 transportation improvement planning document.
WYDOT’s draft 2022 state transportation improvement plan (STIP) is available at www.dot.state.wy.us/STIP. The website contains the 2022 STIP and a map where people can make comments or suggest new projects.
The STIP contains a listing of highway and bridge projects, airport improvement work, transit and Public Safety Communications Commission projects that WYDOT tentatively expects to contract for during the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. The final STIP will also incorporate WYDOT's capital improvement projects. The final approved STIP is published annually and updates are issued monthly.
Besides the 2022 projects, the draft STIP includes a listing of transportation projects slated through 2027. It also includes a summary of pass-through federal funding for public transportation throughout the state.
Projects are listed by county and note the general character of work for the various transportation system projects. These projects include highway, transit, airports and others.
Additionally, WYDOT is accepting public comment via a virtual meeting at www.wydotstipmeeting.com. There, viewers can click through a short STIP presentation at their own pace as well as provide comments via a live comment map.
WYDOT emphasizes that the STIP project listing is tentative and is revised in accordance with changes in funding levels, highway conditions and other issues that arise during the advance project design phase.