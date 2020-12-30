CHEYENNE — A Wyoming nonprofit organization is calling for an investigation into the place of business of the apparent low bidder on a new Cody regional office for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
The group 307 First has initiated an advocacy campaign and online petition requesting that the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services investigate the apparent low bidder on the Cody Regional Office project and hold off on issuing the $8.8 million project until the investigation is completed.
BH, Inc. was named the apparent low bidder on the project via usage of the in-state preference cited in WS 16-6-102(a). However, it appears that BH, Inc.’s bid was prepared in Utah, and that they have no “place of business” in Wyoming as defined under WS 16-6-101(a)(ii), according to a 307 First press release.
The Department of Workforce Services has opened an investigation to determine if BH, Inc. is eligible to claim preference while bidding on Wyoming state projects. It appears that this investigation may result in a revocation of BH, Inc.’s certificate for future projects but may not be retroactive to the Cody Regional Office Project.
To ensure that this $8.8 million project is correctly awarded and supports the intent of Wyoming statute, 307 First is asking the Wyoming Game and Fish, as well as any other state agencies that are involved with awarding this project, to wait until the investigation is complete before issuing an award.
If it is found that BH, Inc. was not a resident contractor at the time of the bid, it is the State of Wyoming’s responsibility to award the contract to the next lowest bidder who has satisfied all of the requirements of the bidding process, the press release said. The State of Wyoming should not reward a company for falsifying an affidavit in order to gain residency preference.
The 307 First advocacy campaign includes an online petition, letters requesting review from concerned citizens, paid advertisements across Wyoming media channels and more. To learn more or sign the petition, visit 307 First on Facebook or Instagram (@307First) or visit its website at www.307first.com/advocacy.