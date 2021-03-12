CASPER -- The Casper College Agriculture Department plans to host its 41st Annual Lamb and Pig Sale starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, in the Casper College Grace Werner Agricultural Pavilion on the Casper College campus. Viewing of the animals up for sale will begin at 11 a.m.
Lamb consignors scheduled to attend are Bomberger Show Lambs, Boldt Club Lambs, Carlisle Club Lambs, Casper College Club Lambs, DeLong Club Lambs, Dona Livestock, Freeman Club Lambs, Griffith Club Lambs, Hornecker Livestock, Lee Club Lambs, Rives Livestock, Stewart Club Lambs, Stonecypher Show Sheep, and Triple G Livestock.
Pig consignors scheduled to attend are 307 Genetics, Bacon Acres, Black Show Pigs, Bomberger Show Pigs, Burkett Show Pigs, Casper College Show Pigs, Rathbun Show Pigs, Schroeder Show Pigs, and Stalcup Show Pigs.
The animals for sale at the auction are young animals raised for 4-H and National FFA Organization projects, according to a press release.
“Young people from around the state buy the animals, feed them to their optimal weight, and compete for grand champion at the local and state levels,” said Heath Hornecker, Casper College agriculture instructor.
The 2019 reserve champion lamb at the 2019 Hot Springs County Fair was from the college’s 39th annual Lamb and Pig Sale in 2019. The reserve lightweight division winner hog at the 2020 Natrona County Fair was raised and sold by Casper College last spring, according to Hornecker.
The annual auction is used as a learning experience for the Casper College Agriculture Club members, who are responsible for the set up and handling of the event. Proceeds from the auction will go to the club to help with general and travel expenses.
For more information, contact Hornecker at 307-268-2525 or hhornecker@caspercollege.edu, Jeremy Burkett at 307-268-2417 or jburkett@caspercollege.edu, or Colby Hales at 307-268-2040 or colby.hales@caspercollege.edu.