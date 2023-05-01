State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

CASPER — Wyoming’s mental and behavioral health system was in need of a remake. Mental health providers saw it. Lawmakers saw it. Stefan Johansson, who would soon be appointed to lead the Wyoming Department of Health, saw it. People were slipping through the cracks.

Actually, they were falling. They were ending up in prisons, in hospitals, on waitlists for mental health facilities.

