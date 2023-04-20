JACKSON — Abortion is sounding a lot like health care, according to a Teton County judge who halted the state’s ban against it.

In a 32-page temporary restraining order filed this week, Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens found that six plaintiffs made a “sufficient showing” that an abortion constitutes health care and demonstrated possible irreparable harm if Wyoming’s 2023 Life is a Human Right Act, which bans most abortions, goes into effect.

