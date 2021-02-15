Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans stands in the county courthouse in Laramie on Feb. 3. Appelhans took office in January as Wyoming's as the state's first Black sheriff. Formerly a University of Wyoming Police Department patrol sergeant, Appelhans in January became the top law enforcement officer for a county three times the size of Rhode Island yet home to just 650 African Americans out of 39,000 people. Wyoming's largest city and capital, Cheyenne, got its first Black police chief, James "Jim" Byrd, in 1966.