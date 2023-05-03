JACKSON — A former Jackson man sentenced to 30 days in jail for misdemeanor crimes stemming from a 2019 high school party received another postponement of his sentence last week.

While stating in an April 26 status hearing that bringing finality to the drawn-out case was in the interest of justice, Teton County Circuit Court Judge Curt Haws approved William “Mike” Crothers’ request to delay his reporting to jail.

