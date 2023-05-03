JACKSON — A former Jackson man sentenced to 30 days in jail for misdemeanor crimes stemming from a 2019 high school party received another postponement of his sentence last week.
While stating in an April 26 status hearing that bringing finality to the drawn-out case was in the interest of justice, Teton County Circuit Court Judge Curt Haws approved William “Mike” Crothers’ request to delay his reporting to jail.
“The state does have an interest here I feel, and it’s called finality,” Haws said in the hearing. “Because this is a misdemeanor, and I don’t perceive that Crothers remaining out of jail for 30 days presents a significant risk of harm to the community, I am going to grant the motion to stay his sentence because I want to err on the side of fairness and the full opportunity to be heard.”
Crothers was sentenced in April 2020 following a May 2019 party at his home. Nine high schoolers testified in a February 2020 trial that he drunkenly kissed and groped two teenage girls. During the trial, Crothers’ defense attorney countered that his client was only guilty of making a few girls uncomfortable and not breaking up an underage party.
Crothers, then 53, received a split verdict. He was found guilty of three misdemeanors — two unlawful contact charges and permitting an underage house party.
He was found not guilty of one count each of unlawful contact, sexual battery and breach of peace.
In May, 2020, Teton County Circuit Court Judge James Radda approved Crothers’ request to remain free as he appealed the outcome of his case. Radda has since retired.
The lengthy appeals process came to a close on March 20, 2023, when the U.S. Supreme Court denied Crothers’ petition to review the court’s decision.
However, complex state and federal proceedings continue to unfold.
Crothers still has pending motions in the U.S. District Court for the 10th Circuit, in which he alleges that the Teton County prosecutor’s office violated his civil rights by failing to disclose promises that were made to key witnesses.
In federal court, Crothers has a motion for summary judgment currently pending.
His team of lawyers also filed a 457-page motion for a new trial in Teton County Circuit Court the night before the April 26 status hearing.
His team consists of attorneys Tom Fleener, Rex Mann and Alan Dershowitz. Dershowitz has represented high-profile clients such as Jeffrey Epstein, former President Donald Trump, Mike Tyson and O.J. Simpson.
The motion for a new trial is based on evidence that one of the prosecution’s witnesses was on probation for a misdemeanor at the time the teen testified against Crothers. According to Dershowitz, the lawyers have seen texts from the student’s mother to Crothers’ wife that state that the student’s parole “required cooperation.”
The prosecutors failed to disclose this, Dershowitz said, and suppressed other promises made to the parents of the high schoolers, namely that their children would be immune from charges for underage drinking or drug use.
“We now have on the record that the prosecutor [Clark Allan] knew that they had made a binding promise to witnesses and their parents that they would never be prosecuted,” Dershowitz said in the hearing. “They withheld that fact.”
Crothers’ team is not only seeking a new trial but also requesting a dismissal of the indictment as a “sanction” on the Teton County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for failing to disclose the alleged agreements with witnesses.
Haws declined to discuss the request for a new trial or dismissal of charges last Wednesday, since the motions hadn’t been filed in time for the hearing.
Instead Haws focused solely on whether Crothers would be forced to report to Teton County jail three years after being sentenced.
Sweetwater County and Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Erramouspe appeared on behalf of Teton County as a specially appointed prosecutor. He requested Crothers report to jail April 28 by 5 p.m.
“He needs to do his jail sentence,” Erramouspe said during the hearing. “If we did this on every single case, if we stayed sentencing, nobody would be serving their time.”
While granting Crothers’ request to remain out of jail while motions are pending, Haws questioned where the case is heading.
“Regarding the motion for a new trial, what I’m hearing is that even if I rule on that, it’s not the end of the case because the defense feels there’s more evidence they haven’t discovered yet,” Haws said. “Does the defense feel they have what they need to prove this case?”
Dershowitz said an obstacle they’re facing is that the prosecutor’s office is refusing to unseal a confidential deposition in which Allan, who prosecuted Crothers’ case in 2020, allegedly admitted witnesses received various immunizations.
“We have no objection to finality; we just want to make sure the finality includes all the information that has been suppressed,” Dershowitz said. “We’re not looking for a delay here.”
Erramouspe said in the hearing that he “doesn’t see an end to this.”
“Victims who were in high school will be graduating college soon,” Erramouspe said. “It’s Crime Victims Week, and we have some victims out here who want to see some finality to this.”
Haws agreed, saying that “it’s time for this case to be resolved” and declared that the next step will be to set a hearing in the next 60 days to resolve Crothers’ motion for a new trial.
“This has been going on for a very long time,” Haws said. “We have got to come to a resolution soon.”
This story was published on May 3, 2023.